Amir Muqam inaugurates renovated Islamabad Museum

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday inaugurated renovated Islamabad Museum here at Department of Archeology and Museum.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that said that this new extension of Islamabad Museum will open new vistas for cultural heritage visitors. 46 artifacts confiscated in the USA have been repatriated to Pakistan and are displayed in the museum. He said that new artifacts from reserve collection of Islamabad museum have also been displayed in the museum, adding that new artifacts from reserve collection of Islamabad museum have also been displayed in the museum.

Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam said that recent renovation and extension of museum has made great impact on the vistiors, researchers, students and heritage professional. He said that preserving the history has always been priority of the world nations and in this regard Museums play vital role.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that Islamabad museum is home to cultural heritage encompass the entire history from old stone age to later Mughal period. He said that in Islamabad, an effort has been made to delineate the saga of evolution of cultures and civilizations in Pakistan through display of artifacts and works of arts.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the Museum covers the history of Pakistan through artifacts displayed in chronological order, incorporating one of the earliest man-made tool, dating back to 2 million years, collected from Soan Valley, nine thousands years old objects from Mehrgarh (Balochistan), artifacts of world celebrated Indus valley civilization and statutory of Gandhara Civilization.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Islamabad Museum renovated to extend the splendid attractive and informative display of the museum. Adviser to Prime Minister said that the division has taken strong and result-oriented initiatives to reactivate all the departments working under it.

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Director General DOAM and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Director General DOAM Azeem Khan and other senior officials briefed the Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam about the renovation projects and upcoming activities.

Later, the Adviser to PM also chaired a meeting regarding various projects of Department of Museum and Archeology (DOAM) including renovation projects and upcoming activities.

Director General DOAM and other senior officials briefed the Adviser to Prime Minister about various ongoing projects. The adviser said that more people should visit Islamabad museum. The Official briefed the adviser about PSDP projects of DOAM and recent publication. The Adviser informed that 45 archeological sites identified in Islamabad including Kuri Pavilian, Kuri Mond and Hindu Temple.