Amir Muqam inaugurates three-day International conference

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Monday inaugurated three-day International Conference titled “Children’s Literature: Past, Present and Future” here at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Addressing the opening ceremony of three-day International Conference, Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that the conference would play a vital role in promoting intellectual enlightenment and talent among the children. Engr Amir Muqam said that children’s literature and storytelling could be helpful in promoting students development and wellbeing.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that Children’s literature is playing crucial part in education as it provides knowledge and entertainment. Engr Amir Muqam said that Academy of Letters main objective is to work for the promotion of Pakistani Literature and the welfare of writers in the country. “It is our understanding that through the promotion of literature and the welfare of the writers, other sections of people and Pakistani society can also be improved”, Engr Amir Muqam added.

Adviser to Prime Minister lauded the services of Pakistan Academy of Letters for promoting literary activities in the country. Engr Amir Muqam announced that this conference would be organized annually. He also announced to give special award to scholars working on children literature. Adviser to PM said that our children be brought towards positive activities instead of damaging their future by lies. He said that this no service of the nation to divert the attention of the children. He said that children should be involved in the positive activities and they should be made good citizens.

Engr Amir Muqam urged the writers to submit their proposals for bring further improvement in the promotion of country literature. Senator Irfan Siddiqui was the guest of honour on the occasion. Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr Yousuf Khushk was also present on the occasion.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that resources were needs to promote children’s literature and scholars of children literature should be given awards.

He said that earlier parents were used to tell stories to children which increased children’s interest in listening to stories. Irfan Siddiqui said that today parents don’t have time to keep track of the child where they were lost. He said that attracting children to books is very important. Secretary National Heritage and Culture expressed her gratidude and said that today’s ceremony is proof that the present government is fully aware of the importance of literature. She said that encouraging efforts to promote Pakistani literatrure and especially children’s literature is one of its top priorities. She said that children’s were an asset of country.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters said that the three-day international conference was organized by PAL in collaboration with Daira Illm-o-Adab Pakistan. He said that in the conference, international and national writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature. He said that the conference will highlight salient features of children’s literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in national languages and international languages. Three-day conference would also hold discussions on children’s literature and the digital era, children’s interests and future possibilities, tradition and patriotism, and hurdles in children’s literature with practical solutions.

A total of 11 sessions on the different aspects of children’s literature will be held during the three-day conference. A number of foreign literary experts will join the conference online while a few will attend the three-day conference depending on the prevailing circumstances.

On the first day of the festival, a wide range of literary activities covering various features were held which included story-telling, story writing and a session on the importance of books.

Eminent scholars Amjid Islam Amjid and Mahmood Sham were also spoke on the occasion and shared with children their interesting life experiences.