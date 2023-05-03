Amir Muqam led huge public rally from KP to attend PDM protest

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Amir Muqam led the caravans of thousands of party workers and reached Islamabad to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest.

The main rally was started from Peshawar joined by thousands of workers from various parts of khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Other carvans at Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Swat Interchanges warmly received main rally led by Engr Amir Muqam from Peshawar.

The huge number of party workers also joined the Carvan at Mardan Interchange. The party workers carvans emerging from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also joined main rally at Karnal Sher Khan and Swabi Interchanges.

Engineer Amir Muqam, spoke to the media before the PML-N caravans left for Islamabad.

He said “We have come out for the supremacy of Law and Justice. I am giving a message to the people that on one hand there are anti state elements in the country and on the other hand there are people who love the country and its institutions,” Engr Amir Muqam added.

He said Justice and law should be the same for everyone. He said the caravans of thousands of the people would join us at the Mardan, Karnal Sher Khan and Swabi Interchanges would go to Islamabad for sit-in.

On arrival at Islamabad, Engr Amir Muqam claimed that Imran Niazi was attacking country institutions.

Later, the carvan comprised of thousands of party workers led by Engr Amir Muqam warmly received at the venue of the protest rally.

The carvan of people comprised of thousands of vehicles also chanted slogans in favor of Engineer Amir Muqam and warmly received him with rose petals on his car. (APP)