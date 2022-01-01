F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam presided over the signing ceremony of the final agreement between Kohistan Jirga and WAPDA on Monday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam expressed his special gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved 10,000 megawatts of cheap electricity to Kohistan. He thanked the elders of Kohistan Jirga and Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani for their faith in him to discuss this long-standing issue. He said that the people of Kohistan deserve more and their efforts for peace are unparalleled. Engineer Amir Muqam also thanked all the officers of WAPDA for their full cooperation in this regard. He hoped that the people of Kohistan and WAPDA would implement today’s agreement.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam congratulated the people of Kohistan on this milestone. Earlier, Engineer Amir Muqam pursued the issue for the past one year and held several meetings with Jirga members and WAPDA officials. The elders and Jirga members highly appreciated the efforts of Engineer Amir Muqam and also appreciated the commitment of Chairman WAPDA who said that the agreed demands will be fully implemented. The signing ceremony of the agreement was presided over by Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, attended by Chairman WAPDA, members of Kohistan Jirga and other top officials of WAPDA.

Chairman WAPDA said that all Jirga members deserve congratulations. He said that a 10 MW plant will be constructed in the three districts of Kohistan. He said that he wholeheartedly agreed with the Jirga’s demands. Chairman WAPDA said that the future of the people of Kohistan is connected with us. Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam, said that he is also grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for the approval and announcement in this regard.

He also appreciated Chairman WAPDA for playing a vital role in this regard. He said that the people of Kohistan are patriotic and have a very loving nature. He said that we will continue to cooperate with each other in the future as well. He said that we are one nation and will live together.