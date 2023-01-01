Amir Muqam visits and inspects CTD Police Station in Kabal

F.P. Report

Swat: Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam has said that a high-level investigation will be conducted into the incident in which central agencies will also be involved so that the facts can come to light.

He announced a financial package for martyrs and the injured, including civilian victims. Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam further said that as soon as he heard the news of the incident, he concluded his engagements in Saudi Arabia and reached the place of the incident directly from the airport.

Engineer Amir Muqam prayed for the martyrs on behalf of his leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The adviser said that he has always stood with the people in times of trouble and will continue to stand with them in the future as well.

Later, the Advisor to the Prime Minister visited the injured from the Kabal tragedy at Saidu Sharif Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery.