Amir vows to attend Imran Khan inaugural ceremony

London (Agencies): Pakistan-British boxer Amir Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has invited him to visit Pakistan on oath-taking ceremony.

Congratulating Imran on his success in General Elections 2018, Amir expressed regret that he couldn’t come to Pakistan because of his hectic training schedule.

Amir Khan is hopeful “Imran Khan will bring substantial change in Pakistan [as PM], he will bring change in our lives, in our families’ lives.” “He will create new employment opportunities for the youth,” he added. Amir Khan is currently residing in Los Angeles training for his next boxing match. He will face Colombia’s Samuel Vargas in Birmingham, UK on September, 8.

Advertisements