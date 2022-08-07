Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai

Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchanthrough his Instagram account revealed the poster of his upcoming movie Uunchai starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta alongside, reported TimesofIndia.

The actor shared the poster of the film where three men, most likely; Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher could be seen climbing a mountain.

The film is all set to be released on November 11th 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his Instagram with a caption: “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshrifim #Uunchai. Join me, @anumpamkher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.

T 4369 – Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22 pic.twitter.com/rO8xLz9ALE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2022

As soon as the post came out, the actor’s granddaughter NavyaNaveli Nanda commented with a red heart emoji. His son, AbishekBachchan commented with a raising hands emoji.

Presently, Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is also working on Project K alongside Prabhas and DeepikaPadukone.