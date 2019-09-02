Amitabh Bachchan completes shooting for Jhund

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for his upcoming film Jhund since December 2018 and the actor revealed on Twitter late last night that he was in the midst of shooting the last few shots of the film.

The film is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who went on to become the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur. On wrapping up the film, Big B wrote, “striding out of the end of another .. last shots tonight for JHUND .”

Directed by Sairat’s director Nagraj Manjule, this film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20 this year. The film is being produced by Nagra Manjulej, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath. Well, we are surely excited to watch Amitabh Bachchan in the avatar of a sports teacher.

