Amitabh Bachchan enjoys birthday with family

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) : Amitabh Bachchan is enjoying the love of his admirers living across the globe on his 81st birthday on Oct 11 (today).

With more than 200 films to his credit, the Big B is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors, and rightly so.

Today, Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older. On his 81th birthday, the actor’s daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda extended their wishes.

Taking to Instagram, daughter Shweta Bachchan shared a collage of four pictures wherein she can be seen giving a tight, warm hug to her father.

Sharing the picture, Shweta penned, “Happy 81st Papa Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill.”

After she posted the birthday wish on social media, several celebrities commented on her post, wishing the legendary actor as he brings in his birthday.

Ananya Panday’s dad, actor Chunky Panday, commented, “Happy Happy birthday dear Amitji” while the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor penned, “Happy Birthday to your Dad.”

Bollywood celebrity and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Happy birthday Amit uncle. Wish dad a very happy birthday love.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh also showered hearts on the post.