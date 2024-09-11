Amna Baloch becomes 33rd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Amna Baloch has become the 33rd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

She assumed the charge of her office after the incumbent Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi attained superannuation.

According to Foreign Office, being a veteran diplomat, Ambassador Amna Baloch held several important assignments both in Islamabad and at Pakistan’s Missions abroad.

She served as Pakistan’s Consul General at Chengdu in China, High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg.