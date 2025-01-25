Amnesty: Afghan girls demand immediate reopening of their schools

KABUL (Amu tv) : In a message on the International Day of Education, Amnesty International called for the “immediate and unconditional” reopening of secondary schools for Afghan girls, raising concerns over the Taliban’s continued restrictions on education for young women.

Amnesty International said Afghan girls had expressed heartbreak and frustration over the ban, which has barred girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade.

“This International Day of Education, schoolgirls from Afghanistan share their stories, expressing both heartbreak and hope, as their fundamental human right to education continues to be violated by the Taliban,” the organization said.

January 24 marks the International Day of Education, observed globally to advocate for equitable access to learning. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), it has been over 1,225 days since secondary schools for girls were shuttered under Taliban rule.

Roza Otunbayeva, head of UNAMA, described the closure as a “tragedy,” urging the Taliban to reverse the policy. “Education is not a privilege; it is a basic human right,” she said in a statement.

The European Union also voiced its support for Afghans advocating for equal access to education. In a statement, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to promoting quality education for all, regardless of gender.

The ban on girls’ education has drawn widespread condemnation from international organizations, human rights groups, and foreign governments. Critics argue that the policy not only violates fundamental rights but also undermines Afghanistan’s long-term development prospects.

Taliban have defended the closure of schools for girls, citing cultural and religious reasons, though the ban has faced growing dissent within Afghanistan and abroad.