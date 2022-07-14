Amnesty International calls for probe into alleged SAS war crimes

KABUL (TOLOnews): In reaction to the BBC’s report over repeated killing of unarmed men in suspicious circumstances in Afghanistan, Amnesty International (AI) said that the findings are “horrifying” and called for “an effective and transparent investigation” into these allegations.

Earlier, the BBC reported that SAS operatives in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances.

The BBC said that its Panorama program analyzed hundreds of pages of SAS operational accounts, including reports covering more than a dozen “kill or capture” raids carried out by one SAS squadron in Helmand in 2010/11.

TOLOnews reached out to Musa Qala district of southern Helmand province. The residents of the district said that each family has lost at least one member in raids by foreign troops over the past 20 years.

“Four members of my family have been martyred–my brother and three nephews,” said Mullah Mohammad Akhund, a resident of Musa Qala district.

“One of my uncles from my father’s side and another uncle from my father’s side and my brother-in-law have been martyred,” said Abdul Hakim, a resident of Musa Qala.

The BBC’s report on the SAS committing war crimes in Afghanistan has faced a strong reaction by human rights watchdogs.

“Amnesty International demands an effective and transparent investigation into the allegations made against the UK Special forces in Afghanistan that delivers justice for victims and holds the perpetrators accountable,” said Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s South Asia Researcher as quoted in a statement by Amnesty International.

“Besides the killing itself, it is shocking. Really shocking that evidence emerged that senior military officials covered up the crimes,” said John Sifton, the Asia Advocacy Director at Human Rights Watch.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate also call for an investigation.

“During the past 20 years, all the countries that had a military presence in Afghanistan and invaded our country have committed such actions. This is a very small percentage of it, so it is true,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

Sadeq Shinwari, a military veteran, said that the UK should provide compensation to the victims.

“The UK should provide compensation to the victims. An appeal should be made by Afghanistan against the UK in the International Criminal Court,” he said.

