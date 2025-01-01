Amnesty International Slams Pakistan Over Civilian Deaths in Suspected Drone Strikes in KP

ISLAMABAD – Amnesty International on Tuesday sharply criticized Pakistani authorities for what it described as a failure to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, amid a disturbing rise in suspected drone and quadcopter attacks in the region.

The human rights watchdog’s statement follows a series of deadly incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over the past year. In one of the most tragic cases, at least 11 people were killed in March in Mardan, which locals claimed was the result of a drone strike. In May, four children lost their lives and five others were injured in a suspected quadcopter attack in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali tehsil. The military, however, said the attack was carried out by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and denied involvement.

Just last Friday, another suspected drone strike in South Waziristan killed a child and injured five others, triggering outrage from local politicians and community leaders.

“Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives and property of civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who continue to pay the price of an escalating number of drone strikes,” said Isabelle Lassée, Amnesty’s South Asia Deputy Regional Director.

She added that attacks using drones and quadcopters that result in civilian casualties “violate international law” and reflect a “reckless disregard for civilian life.”

Amnesty further emphasized that the drone strike last Friday is part of an “alarming series of attacks” that have intensified since March. The group urged Pakistani authorities to conduct “prompt, independent, transparent, and effective investigations” and ensure those responsible are held accountable through fair trials.

In another incident last month, 22 civilians were injured in Birmal tehsil of South Waziristan after munitions were reportedly dropped near a busy roadside stop. Similarly, in October, 13 civilians—mostly children—were wounded when explosives were allegedly dropped by a quadcopter in Tirah valley’s marketplace.