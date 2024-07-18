Amnesty int’l urges Germany to protect at-risk Afghan

KABUL (TOLONews): The German branch of Amnesty International (Amnesty Deutschland) has called on the country’s government not to abandon at-risk Afghans in limbo.

The organization added that 3,700 Afghans are waiting to be transferred to Germany in Islamabad, and another 15,000 are in contact with the German government in Afghanistan.

The German branch of Amnesty International said: “Today, the federal government is negotiating the 2025 budget, which could potentially see cuts to the country’s resettlement program, affecting Afghan citizens. 3,700 people are waiting in Islamabad, and another 15,000 are in contact with the federal government in Afghanistan. They should not be put at risk.”

“The recent armed attacks by a number of migrants in Germany, which resulted in the death of a young German police officer, have compelled Germany to review and separate cases to identify which migrants are involved in such acts,” a migrant rights activist told TOLOnews.

Earlier, the German government announced that it would deport some Afghan residents in the country.

The issue of deporting Afghan migrants from Germany arose after an Afghan, during a demonstration organized by an anti-Islamic movement, injured several people, including a police officer who later died from severe injuries.

At the same time, some refugees residing in Germany have said that after the attack by Afghan migrants on German citizens, politicians in the country are demanding the deportation of these refugees from Germany.

“Criminal incidents involving Afghans can lead to stricter measures regarding the acceptance of Afghan migrants and increase public and political concerns,” Alireza Karimi, an Afghan refugee in Germany, told TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, following the highlighted issue of deporting Afghan refugees from Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate asked Germany not to deport Afghan migrants.