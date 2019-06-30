Amnesty scheme deadline extended till July 3: PM’s finance adviser Dr Shaikh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, announced on Sunday that the deadline for the amnesty scheme — alternatively the Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 — has been extended till July 3.

Dr Shaikh made the announcement during a press conference here in the federal capital.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi.