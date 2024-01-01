Amnesty slams Hezbollah for unguided rocket fire at Israeli towns

BEIRUT (AFP) : Human rights group Amnesty International on Friday condemned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah for firing salvos of unguided rockets at civilian areas of Israel during the latest conflict.

“Hezbollah’s reckless use of unguided rocket salvos has killed and wounded civilians, and destroyed and damaged civilian homes in Israel,” said Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

“The use of these inherently inaccurate weapons in or near populated civilian areas amounts to prima facie violations of international humanitarian law,” she said.

“Direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects and indiscriminate attacks that kill and injure civilians must be investigated as war crimes.”

Amnesty said it had documented three Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israeli towns and cities that killed eight civilians and wounded at least 16 others following the escalation of the conflict in late September.

In footage of the attacks, it said it had identified the use of unguided multiple launch rocket systems that violate the bedrock principle of distinction under international humanitarian law.

At the time, Hezbollah announced a series of rocket barrages targeting Israeli population centers in response to Israeli air strikes on Lebanese towns and villages.

Amnesty already released the findings of its investigation into Israeli actions during the war. It said it had documented unlawful Israeli air strikes that killed 49 civilians, which must be investigated as war crimes.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27.

Despite the truce, Israeli air strikes have killed more than 20 people in Lebanon since November 27, according to an AFP tally based on health ministry figures.

Both Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of repeatedly violating the ceasefire.

Since Hezbollah first started trading cross-border fire with the Israeli army in October 2023, the war has killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, according to health ministry figures.

On the Israeli side, the conflict has killed 30 soldiers and 47 civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.