Amount for social protection to be doubled in next budget under Ehsas program: SAPM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Welfare Sania Nishtar says Ehsaas program is important to bring the marginalized areas into mainstream.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, she said Ehsaas program has been developed while keeping in view the principles of state of Madinah.

She said the amount for social protection will be doubled in the next budget. She said survey continues across the country for recipients of Ehsaas program.

On BISP, she said integrated reforms are being introduced in the program and a new payment mechanism will be introduced by October this year.

She said poor women will be given mobile phones and bank accounts as part of increasing financial literacy.

She said Tahaffuz is the precision safety net of the government of Pakistan, aimed at people who suffer unexpected financial problems in life.

Sania Nishtar said Prime Minister will inaugurate interest free loan scheme in the last week of this month.

She said under this scheme eighty thousand people will get interest free loans every month.

The Special Assistant said under the Asset Transfer Scheme of Ehsas program, sewing machines and agricultural tools will be provided to the poor segments of the society.

She said better education, health and nourishment of children related policies will be formed to increase human capital in the country.

She said implementation of Ehsass program is prime agenda of the government which will be achieved through coordination among 26 departments and all provinces.

Government will also implement structural reforms to make the institutions nonpolitical and audit departments will be strengthened.

Sania Nishtar said almost seven million women will be given scholarships, bank accounts and mobile handsets to manage their accounts.

Under Tahaffuz program, any registered person can contact government for emergency help which will be provided in next 48 hours.

She said laborers and workers will be provided social security and EOBI privileges and all allied departments will be strengthened in this regard.