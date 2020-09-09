Amryman martyred by Indian firing along LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan army posts and civil population.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army responded effectively and the enemy faced heavy losses in terms of men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat

Also, Pakistan Army troops on Wednesday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LoC.

It was 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army during teh current year, which had intruded around 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the the LOC, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.