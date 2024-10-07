Amu River devouring our lands: Residents

JAWZJAN (TOLOnews): Local officials in Khwaja Doko district of Jawzjan say that in the past three months, the Amu River has destroyed approximately 500 acres of agricultural land in this district.

Officials and residents of this district are calling on the caretaker government and aid organizations for fundamental reinforcements along the riverbanks.

The districts of Qarqin and Khwaja Dako in Jawzjan are remote areas that face annual destruction of residential homes, agricultural lands, and orchards due to flooding and the lack of essential reinforcements along the banks of the Amu River.

Abdul Majid Saadat, the district governor of Khwaja Doko in Jawzjan, said: “Nearly 500 acres of people’s agricultural lands have been destroyed by water. We ask the Islamic Emirate to take serious action and address the problems of the people.”

Several residents of Khwaja Dako and Qarqin districts of Jawzjan believe that the implementation of emergency reinforcement projects along the banks of the Amu River in these districts will not solve their problems.

Juma Gul, a resident of Khwaja Dako district of Jawzjan, said: “The government should pay attention and provide reinforcements because the river is taking our lands with it.”

AQ Mohammad, a resident of Qarqin district of Jawzjan, said: “The reinforcements done with sandbags are not effective. There needs to be more attention so that we can be saved from the river’s destruction.”

Meanwhile, the project to reinforce the banks of the Amu River is underway in several parts of various provinces along the river, and officials say that this has prevented further destruction of people’s homes, agricultural lands, and orchards.