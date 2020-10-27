Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Monitoring Desk

Amy Coney Barrett took the constitutional oath to serve as a Supreme Court justice at a White House ceremony Monday night, soon after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination to the high court in a 52-48 vote.

The state of play: Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath. The Supreme Court wrote in a statement that Barrett will take the judicial oath on Tuesday, at which point she will be able to begin her work on the court.

What she’s saying: “The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences,” Barrett said after taking the oath.

“I love the Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes and I will devote myself to preserving it,” she added.

Of note: Officials took steps to avoid a repeat of what happened when people sat cramped together for Barrett’s Rose Garden celebration last month — which NIAID director Anthony Fauci described as “a superspreader event” after several attendees contracted COVID-19, including President Trump.

For the constitutional swearing-in ceremony, folding chairs were spaced about six feet apart on the South Lawn.

“We’ll be doing the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said before the event.

Courtesy: Axios