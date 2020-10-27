Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Monitoring Desk
Amy Coney Barrett took the constitutional oath to serve as a Supreme Court justice at a White House ceremony Monday night, soon after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination to the high court in a 52-48 vote.
The state of play: Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath. The Supreme Court wrote in a statement that Barrett will take the judicial oath on Tuesday, at which point she will be able to begin her work on the court.
What she’s saying: “The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences,” Barrett said after taking the oath.
- “I love the Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes and I will devote myself to preserving it,” she added.
Of note: Officials took steps to avoid a repeat of what happened when people sat cramped together for Barrett’s Rose Garden celebration last month — which NIAID director Anthony Fauci described as “a superspreader event” after several attendees contracted COVID-19, including President Trump.
- For the constitutional swearing-in ceremony, folding chairs were spaced about six feet apart on the South Lawn.
- “We’ll be doing the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said before the event.
Courtesy: Axios