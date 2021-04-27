An Afghan General’s plan to advance as the US withdraws

KABUL (Tolo News): The United States this month announced that all US and NATO forces will leave Afghanistan in less than five months. This decision – about which the United States seems serious this time – has given rise to concerns about the future of Afghanistan, the peace process and the future of the achievements of Afghans in the last two decades — particularly women’s rights and freedom of speech.

In this article, solutions are outlined that could bring Afghanistan forward from its current stage, as it responds to the absence of international forces that have been here for the last 20 years.