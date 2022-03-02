BRUSSELS (TASS): An emergency meeting of foreign ministers from 27 EU countries will be held on March 4 in Brussels with the participation of Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“I convened an emergency European Union Foreign Affairs Council and invited Dmitry Kuleba, Anthony Blinken, [UK Foreign Secretary] Elizabeth Truss, [Canadian Foreign Minister] Melanie Joly and Jens Stoltenberg to join us,” he tweeted.

Borrell stressed that the EU and transatlantic partners stand united against Russia and stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help.