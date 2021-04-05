An ER doctor’s struggle to pay bills

CHARLOTTE (Axios): Katie Golden, an ER doctor, had to put her NoDa home up for sale about a year into the pandemic because she couldn’t afford the bills anymore.

“It’s never been so unstable as long as I’ve been a doctor,” Golden, an attending in Charlotte since 2016, tells Axios’ Brianna Crane.

Why it matters: After enduring a yearlong global health crisis with packed hospitals, it seems counterintuitive that doctors would be struggling to pay their mortgages.

But the general population has avoided ER visits for fear of the virus, causing hospitals to lose money and cut staff, as the Washington Post recently reported.

One Mooresville-based primary care provider told WaPo: “I sink or swim depending on my revenue. There is no salary. You eat what you kill, and if you’re not bringing any money in, you’re not taking any money home.”

A report by the American Osteopathic Association estimates two-thirds of doctors have lost income during the pandemic.

What happened: Full-time ER doctors typically work 14-16 shifts a month. After the pandemic hit, Golden was only able to land four to five shifts.

Golden bought her home in 2018 based on an expected income. But as she lost shifts this past year, she dipped into savings to cover bills — eventually deciding to sell and move into an apartment for more flexibility and a cheaper lifestyle.

“I essentially made no money and couldn’t pay my bills,” she said.

Then add in the “baseline level of constant anxiety,” wondering if she would catch COVID-19, die from it, or transmit it to a loved one.