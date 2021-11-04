An event to promote Pakistan’s Tourism & Culture held at Pakistan Embassy Washington, DC

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. hosted an event to promote Pakistan’s cultural diversity and tourism potential.

In his keynote remarks on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee said that Pakistan was blessed with breathtaking landscapes and rich and diverse cultural and historical heritage.

He highlighted the tourism opportunities offered by Pakistan including majestic mountains, fertile plains, deserts and beautiful coastline. He also highlighted Pakistan’s importance as the home to some of the holiest sites for followers of Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism, making the country a top destination for spiritual tourism.

He said that the warmth and hospitality of the people of Pakistan was the country’s biggest strength. He invited the guests to visit Pakistan to experience first hand it’s various splendors.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan said that Pakistan was the birthplace and proud inheritor of great civilizations like Mehrgarh, Gandhara and Indus.

The Ambassador highlighted Embassy’s efforts during COVID pandemic to arrange virtual tours to bring Pakistan’s beautiful landscape and millennia old cultural heritage to the people in USA.

The event also included introduction to Pakistani cuisine and music. An exhibit of photographs showcasing various aspects of Pakistan’s natural and architectural beauty, its vibrant people and rich culture was also displayed.

The guests, representing various walks of American life, deeply appreciated the Embassy’s efforts to promote Pakistan’s culture and tourism. The event was the second in the series of events planned to celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Anniversary.