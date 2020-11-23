An infinity of faces without names

Monitoring Desk

In a remarkable feature over the weekend, the New York Times demonstrated how far AI-driven software for generating realistic looking (but fake) human faces has come in just a few years.

If you haven’t already, go have a look at the story (subscription required), by Kashmir Hill and Jeremy White, and its gallery of metamorphosing miens.

How it works: Hill and White, using software reliant on the machine-learning technique called generative adversarial networks, generated a wide array of portraits of non-existent people.

Why it matters: It’s another body blow against verifiable reality.

Our thought bubble: In AI’s early days, theorists described a problem they called “the uncanny valley” — a creepiness that viewers felt when they saw images that weren’t obviously unreal (like a cartoon) but weren’t good enough to fool the eye.

Today’s AI code has clearly climbed out of the uncanny valley and is beginning to scale the peaks of perfect simulation.

Of note: The Times journalists trained their AI on a dataset based on tens of thousands of publicly licensed headshots from Flickr. That means, if you are one of the vast population of Web 2.0 enthusiasts who put their faces on that pioneering photo service back in the 2000s, you just might have contributed a little DNA to the Times’ horde of fake faces.

Courtesy: Axios