An insight into Influenza A/H9N2

Dr. Faisal Amin

The poultry sector in Pakistan is bridging the gap between protein supply and demand. It is one of the vibrant subsectors of the livestock sector. Commercial poultry farming in Pakistan is progressing at a growth rate of 8-10% per annum.

The broiler chicken constitutes almost 90% of commercial chicken production in Pakistan. Different viral and bacterial respiratory diseases of chickens like Rani khait or New castle disease (ND), Infectious bronchitis (IB), avian influenza (AI) and mycoplasma, etc. affect chicken production and cause massive economic losses to the poultry farmer. Influenza in birds is a viral respiratory disease that is mainly caused by influenza A viruses (IAVs). These IAVs are subtype on the basis of two surface proteins namely haemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). Currently, 18 HA and 11 NA types in different combinations have been reported worldwide.

Among subtypes of IAVs high pathogenic influenza viruses like H5N1 (bird flu), H5N8, and H7N3 cause higher mortality however; outbreaks of these subtypes are sporadic and often limited to certain areas. Whereas another subtype of influenza A virus known as H9N2 (IAV/H9N2) is low pathogenic and endemic in many countries (including Pakistan) with worldwide distribution.

The IAV/H9N2 was first reported in 1998 in Pakistan. A recent study has shown the prevalence of IAV/H9N2 as per 60% across the farms reported in Punjab. Though the IAV/H9N2 is a low pathogenic virus, higher mortality has been reported. These high mortality cases are attributed to 1) occurrence of other bacterial and viral co-infections (which often go undetected) or 2) mutations in IAV/H9N2 virus.

We tried to investigate co-infections that go undiagnosed under the umbrella of H9N2outbreaks in broiler chickens and further characterized isolated H9N2 viruses.

Moreover, broiler birds were vaccinated with two types (local or imported) of inactivated IAV/H9N2 vaccines at three different ages to find out the best age to protect flocks.

The study was focused to detect the presence of 10 (3 bacterial and 7 viral) pathogens in 60 broiler flocks in seven districts (Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Okara, Gujranwala, and Gujrat) of Punjab, during the time of natural IAV/H9N2 outbreaks.

Bacterial pathogens consist of Mycoplasma gallisepticum (MG), Mycoplasma synoviae (MS), Ornithobacterium rhinotracheale (ORT); whereas viral pathogens included ND, IB, infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) viruses, Chicken anemia virus (CAV) and Influenza A virus subtypes H9, H7, and H5.

Upon initial screening, 58.3% of flocks tested positive for IAV. The co-infection of IAV/H9N2 with other pathogens was detected in 71.4% of flocks and IAV/H9N2 alone was found in 28.6% of flocks out of total positive IAV flocks (n=35).The detection rate of CAV (40%) was highest followed by NDV (31%), IBV (29%), MG (9%) and MS (9%).

The co-infections were detected in 12 different combinations with the simultaneous presence of 2-5 pathogens at one time. Out of 35 flocks, maximum cases (37%) and highest mortality (Mean 40%) were noted during the 4th week (Day 21-28) of age. The mortality percentage varied widely from a minimum of 2.6% to a maximum of 70%. These findings show that higher circulation of IAV/H9N2 with other viral and bacterial pathogens may be the cause of increased mortality in most cases and contribute to higher production and economic losses.

Further molecular study on isolated IAV/H9N2 suggests that currently, circulatingH9N2 viruses in the Pakistan poultry population are low pathogenic.

The H9N2 virus is continuously evolving and new variants (although the number of these variants is low) of this virus are emerging which can break through host immunity to cause vaccine failure. The real challenge is that a single dose of conventionally available inactivated H9N2 vaccines does not confer protection against IAV/H9N2 infection in broilers. The IAV/H9N2 vaccines based on new technologies could be considered to control this problem in broiler birds. Moreover co-infecting diseases have to be monitored and controlled which can reduce farmer losses.