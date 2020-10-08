An unfair future accelerated by COVID-19

Monitoring Desk

The coronavirus pandemic is revealing entrenched inequalities in everything from health care to economic opportunity, Axios’ Bryan Walsh writes.

Why it matters: The growing sense that there is something fundamentally unfair about American life is one of the biggest challenges the country faces. If COVID-19 is permitted to widen those inequalities unchecked, the political and economic ramifications could be dire.

Driving the news: After an unprecedented course of treatment that included an experimental therapy, President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital this week, proclaiming on Twitter: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

While few would argue the president of the U.S. doesn’t deserve world-class medical treatment, it did not escape notice that few if any of the 7.5 million Americans who have been sickened by COVID-19 received such assistance in their fight against the coronavirus.

Details: The Kaiser Family Foundation has found the COVID-19 death rate is more than twice as high for Black patients and almost twice as high for American Indian and Alaska Native patients.

The same data showed roughly 35% of patients with household income under $15,000 became seriously ill, compared to 16% of patients with income over $50,000.

Between the lines: There’s no greater inequality than who lives and who dies, but the economic impact of COVID-19 has been just as unfair.

Perhaps nowhere is the unfairness of COVID-19 more apparent than among children, the one age group in America that has no direct political voice.

Courtesy: Axios