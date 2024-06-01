Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant set for another pre-wedding bash

(Web Desk): Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to again grace their pre-wedding gala from May 28.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to enjoy a luxurious pre-wedding cruise.

The couple’s festivity will be attended by several famous faces.

Anant and Radhika’s cruise will take place between May 28 and June 1, 2024.

It is reported that approximately 800 guests will be present at the event.

The cruise is set to include a memorable 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

A ‘welcome’ lunch will take place on May 29, followed by a ‘Starry Night’ themed evening gala.

On May 30, the cruise of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will arrive in Rome with a dinner party and an afterparty at 1 am.

The following day, the star liner will take the guests to a masquerade ball at Cannes.

On June 1, the festivities will end in Portofino, Italy.

Bollywood stars who will grace the event are thought to include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are also expected to be involved.

In March 2024, the three actors created history at Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Aamir, Salman, and SRK danced together onstage to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR (2022).

Interestingly, the entire cruise will apparently follow a theme of outer space.

Radhika will reportedly be wearing a custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece accordingly.

During his pre-wedding party in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani delivered a heartfelt speech dedicated to his family.