Anarchy in Baghdad destabilizes situation in the country

Stanislav Ivanov

Iraq is experiencing yet another government crisis that has dragged on for months. As you know, the early parliamentary elections held on October 10, 2021 in the country have not yet ended with the election of a new president of the country, the appointment of a prime minister and the formation of a cabinet of ministers. A difficult dialogue and bargaining continues between the country’s leading political blocs (Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds) with the active participation of emissaries from Tehran. Sessions of the Iraqi parliament are being boycotted by a majority of deputies, leaving the federal executive branch in limbo. From time to time in the center of Baghdad, in the so-called government “green zone”, mass protests of the local population (rallies, demonstrations) are organized.

This circumstance did not fail to take advantage of the regional centers of power represented by the Iranian ayatollahs, the Turkish authorities and various terrorist groups.

As is known, on March 13, 2022, the militants of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran fired 12 ballistic missiles at the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil. Allegedly, the target of that attack was the airport where the US military and the training centers of the Israeli intelligence “Mossad” were stationed.

The Iranians did not provide any reliable data on this subject, and the regional authorities in Erbil deny the existence of such facilities and even suggested that Iranian representatives visit the site of the missile attack to make sure that there was no Israeli military presence there.

The Iraqi authorities reacted rather sluggishly to the gross violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law. They only urged Tehran not to turn their country into an arena for settling scores with the US and Israel and handed a note of protest to the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad.

The Turkish authorities also actively took advantage of the situation of anarchy in Iraq. The Turkish Armed Forces launched several missile and bomb attacks with the help of the Air Force and drones in northern Iraq, in particular, subjected another attack to the base of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Makhm-ur Kurdish refugee camp, located 65 kilometers southwest of Erbil. There are dead and wounded.

Subversive and terrorist acts by PKK militants agai-nst Kurdish militias – Pes-hmerga brigades in Iraqi K-urdistan do not stop. And, if in the case of the IRGC mi-ssile attack on Erbil, only buildings and infrastructure were damaged, then Kurdish militias and local residents are dying at the hands of the PKK gangs.

If we add to this the episodic attacks of the unfinished militants of the “Islamic State”, then we can say that Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan still remain in a zone of increased danger, where regional predators in the face of Iran and Turkey and terrorists of the PKK and IS are active in subversive activities.

Iraq has long been turned into a training ground for military confrontation between the United States, the Persian Gulf monarchies and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other. Ordinary Ira-qis are the first to suffer from this proxy war. While Iraqi party bigwigs and local moneybags are dividing portfolios in the new government, counting oil a-nd gas revenues, and appe-aling to their foreign sponsors in Tehran or Washin-gton, one of the world’s richest hydrocarbon-exporting countries continues to be impoverished and plunged into an atmosphere of violence. Obviously,

As for the security issues of Iraqi Kurdistan, the “stumbling block” there remains the intensification of the terrorist activities of the Turkish PKK. At one ti-me, the regional authorities went to meet the Kurdish refugees from Turkey and allowed them to create the same Makhmur camp. One of the conditions was the disarmament of the arriving refugees and the prevention of their military activities from the territory of Iraq. However, over time, this requirement of the Iraqi authorities and international organizations was igno-red.

Now Makhmur and a number of other settlements in the areas bordering with Turkey have been occupied by functionaries and milita-nts of the PKK, who openly declare that their enemy is the regional authorities and the leading political party of Iraqi Kurdistan, the KDP. PKK fighters are actively used in their interests by the Turkish and Iranian special services.

The condescending attitude towards the leaders of the Turkish PKK on the pa-rt of some local Kurdish p-oliticians and attempts to fl-irt with them provoke the i-ntensification of the subv-ersive activities of the militants of this group in northern Iraq and discredit the Kurdish national movement.

