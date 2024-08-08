Anas Haqqani: violation of human rights of Afghan migrants is unacceptable

KABUL (TOLOnews): The release of a video on social media showing the mistreatment of an Afghan teenager by Iranian police has sparked reactions.

Anas Haqqani, a prominent member of the Islamic Emirate, said that xenophobia and the violation of the human rights of Afghan migrants are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, some social media users have launched a campaign to support Afghan migrants in Iran in response to the mistreatment by Iranian police.

Anas Haqqani wrote: “Xenophobia and the violation of the human rights of Afghan migrants are unacceptable. I hope this type of behavior will be stopped and held accountable.”

TOLOnews cannot confirm the exact time and place of the video showing an Iranian security officer mistreating an Afghan teenager.

In recent days, several other videos have been circulated on social media showing mistreatment of Afghan migrants. Some Afghan migrants in Iran have reported being harassed by Iranian citizens and police in recent weeks.

“When you encounter Iranian police, whether you have a passport or not, they beat you severely and then take you to the camp and deport you,” said Mohammad Akbar Sultani, an Afghan migrant in Iran.

Ahmad-Reza Radan, Iran’s chief commander of Law Enforcement, said that unauthorized migrants must leave Iran by the end of this year. Radan said that policies and programs are based on the return of all unauthorized citizens.

Iran’s chief commander of Law Enforcement said: “Regarding unauthorized foreigners, given that the policy and program are based on the return of all unauthorized foreigners to their countries, these individuals must leave the country by the end of the year and return to their countries.”

“Our request to organizations and institutions working in Afghanistan is to quickly implement support plans to prevent greater problems for Afghan migrants deported from Iran,” Ali Reza Karimi, a migrant rights activist, told TOLOnews.

The mistreatment of Afghan migrants in Iran has also triggered reactions from some social media users and Afghan citizens in other countries. Some have said that this behavior towards Afghan migrants is inhumane and against Islamic values.