Anas outlines ways to overcome nation’s poverty

KABUL (Tolo News): A senior member of the Islamic Emirate, Anas Haqqani, at a gathering in Kabul on Tuesday listed measures to overcome poverty and illiteracy in the country. Speaking at a conference addressing the country’s poverty and education needs, Anas Haqqani called weak former governments, war, illiteracy, unemployment, climate change and population growth the main causes of poverty.

“The Western countries and their allies who brought millions of dollars under the title of aid, they were all meant for war, not to develop Afghanistan and bring comfort to its people–the nation is the same, why are they now not being so generous?” Haqqani said. The gathering was held by the Asia International Development Research and Study Center in Kabul, where several senior members of the Islamic Emirate participated.

“Our nation has been deprived of good things (luxury) due to the interference of foreigners. We couldn’t achieve the necessary (progress) as it was needed. From now on, our intentions should be to improve the country,” he said. Speaking at the same gathering, deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said that many Afghan and foreign business people have expressed readiness to invest because of good security since the Islamic Emirate swept into power.

“The capacity of each and every Afghan should be highlighted and the financial and ideal capacity and ability of all should be used—who can play a vital role in such a condition,” he said. This comes as many humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns over the rise in poverty in Afghanistan.

