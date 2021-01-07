Ancient Egyptian seal found by archeologists in Turkey

Monitoring Desk

Ancient city of Comana Potica in Turkey’s Black Sea region turns up connection to Egypt’s 18th Dynasty

Turkish archeologists have unearthed a seal from ancient Egypt from a Black Sea city dating back thousands of years.

Archaeologists are exploring the international importance of the ancient city of Comana Potica from the Hellenistic era, after the death of Alexander the Great, Burcu Erciyas, head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency.

Continuing digging that began in 2004 in the city, now in the modern Turkish region of Tokat, excavation has uncovered housing layers, burial sites, and churches from the Danishmend, Seljuk, Ottoman and Byzantine eras, said Erciyas, an archaeologist at Middle East Technical University, in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

“We reached new findings during excavations in 2020. Perhaps the most interesting of these came from Egypt. In the form of a scarab insect with hieroglyphics on it, in other words, an amulet or seal, was recorded as a very important finding related to Comana’s international relations,” she said.

On the scarab, which was delivered to Tokat Museum with other findings, scientists found the name of Thutmose III, who ruled in the years 1479-1429 B.C. in the 18th Dynasty of Egypt, she added.

The use of the scarab belonging to the ruler continued until 4-3 B.C., she said, adding that ancient Egyptian seals were also found in excavations in territories elsewhere in Turkey, in the Anatolian heartland.

Comana Pontica was an important cultural center under the rule of the Mithridatic dynasty and maintained its autonomy during the Roman Era. The place was a sacred site dedicated to the Anatolian deity, Ma.

The region, which was also a trade center, attracted visitors from all regions of Anatolia with its festivals, rich marketplace, and fertile land surrounding the city.

The Comana Pontica Archaeological Research Project, which is supported by METU and the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK), was launched in 2004.

Courtesy: Yeni Safak