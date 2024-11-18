ANDMA signs agreements to aid earthquake-hit, mine-contaminated areas

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has announced the signing of three agreements to assist those affected in earthquake-hit and mine-contaminated areas.

According to a statement from the authority, these agreements were signed by Nooruddin Turabi, acting head of ANDMA, with the demining organizations HALO Trust, Concern Worldwide, and Hamkari Hai Inkeshafi, a charity for development cooperation.

Based on the statement, the first agreement was signed with the demining organization HALO Trust, with which several mine-contaminated provinces will be cleared with a budget of approximately $1.6 million. This initiative aims to reduce risks from mines left behind by previous wars.

The second agreement was signed with the Hamkari Hai Inkeshafi to provide services in Zindajan district of Herat province.

These services include constructing two retaining walls, repairing drinking water wells, planting 10,000 saplings to mitigate natural hazards, training on reducing disaster risks, and distributing emergency kits.

The allocated budget for this project is $469,038, and these services are set to be implemented in 50 villages of this district.

The third agreement was signed with the Concern Worldwide organization, which will provide financial assistance for purchasing fuel, winter clothing, and other items for 1,613 affected families in Farkhar district of Takhar province and Tishkan district of Badakhshan province.

Afghanistan remains one of the countries still in need of humanitarian support despite receiving international aid. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and droughts, in addition to widespread poverty and unemployment, have severely affected the lives of millions.

In recent years, prolonged wars, climate change, and inadequate infrastructure have increased the vulnerability of people to natural disasters. The winter season, which brings severe cold to many parts of Afghanistan, further complicates living conditions for low-income and vulnerable groups.