ANDMA signs pacts with NGOs on cash aid to needy families

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has signed a cooperation agreement valued over $1.204 million with two non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

In a statement, ANDMA wrote the agreements were signed between ANMDA chief Mullah Nooruddin Torabi, Norwegian Committee’s deputy director Ehsan Faqiri and head of Acted international organization Alexandra Iwas.

Under the agreement, the Norwegian Committee would distribute cash assistance amounting to 507,133 US dollars to 2,183 needy and homeless families in central Daikundi province.

Separately, ANDMA said in a statement, ACTID international organization would distribute cash aid valued 696,959 US dollars to 2,972 needy families in northeastern Badakhshan province.

On Saturday, ANDMA signed a $1,836 cooperation agreement with Wayne County Community Services Organization (WCCSO).