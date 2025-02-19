ANDMA urges aid groups to prioritize preventive measures

KABUL (BNA): In a meeting, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, Tthe head of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), called on aid organizations to enhance their focus on preventive measures in disaster management projects.

The meeting included Shehzad Jameel, the country director of Concern Worldwide, who acknowledged the partnership between the organization and the authority.

According to a statement from the authority’s press office, Mullah Turabi highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters due to its geographical location, which results in significant human and financial losses annually. He urged all organizations involved in disaster management to prioritize projects aimed at prevention.

He also reassured aid organizations that necessary facilities would be provided to support their efforts. He emphasized the importance of transparency and efficiency in the implementation of projects.

In response, Shehzad Jameel expressed gratitude for the ongoing cooperation with the National Disaster Preparedness Authority. He presented a report detailing Concern Worldwide’s previous initiatives and reaffirmed the commitment to continue future collaborations.