ANDSF showcases military capabilities

KABUL (Tolo News): The Afghan National Army (A-NA) on Wednesday showcased its military capabilities in various parts of the capital Kabul as NATO and US colleagues prepare to withdraw from the country in the next few months.

Dozens of aircraft, among them transportation carriers and bombers, were showcased in Kabul.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen. Yasin Zia, the acting Minister of Defense, said that the ANA has also established a counter-terrorism intelligence cell for the Afghan Air Force (AAF) to help direct the operations independently.

Zia said that over the past six months, more than 7,000 Taliban fighters were eliminated in operations by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan National Army has over 170 military aircraft including ten types of military helicopters whi-ch were provided by US.