Andy Murray returns to Britain’s Davis Cup squad for first time since 2019

LONDON (Agencies): Andy Murray has been selected for Great Britain’s Davis Cup team but rising star Jack Draper has missed out.

The Scot joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles number one Joe Salisbury for the group stage of the competition in Glasgow next month. Draper, 20, has not been selected despite surging from outside the top 250 to 55 in the rankings this season.

“It’s always special playing in a Davis Cup tie in front of a home crowd,” Murray said. “Some of the best moments of my career have come representing my country in the Davis Cup, so to be a part of the team again means a lot.”

The team will face the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands and will be led by British number one Norrie, who welcomed Murray back to the team following a two-year absence. “Coming into a Davis Cup as the British number one – it doesn’t get much better than that,” Norrie said.

“Having Andy in the team of course is a real boost. Both him and Dan were here in 2015 when we went on to win the competition and having that experience is really important, but it also drives the rest of us to get there as well.”

Murray, 35, is ranked 47th in the world, eight places higher than Draper who reached his first quarter-final of a Masters 1,000 tournament at the Canadian Open last week.

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said the selection process was “tougher than ever”. He confirmed they would be adding a fifth player in the coming weeks, giving Draper and doubles specialist Neal Skupski, who won the Canadian Open title with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof on Sunday, another chance to make the squad.

In 2015, Glasgow hosted Britain’s opening-round tie against the USA and their semi-final victory against Australia as Great Britain went on to lift the trophy for the first time since 1936, Murray clinching the title-winning point.

“Obviously it’s exciting that the competition is returning to Glasgow – we’ve had some brilliant results there in the past, and this is another chance for us to create even more history,” Murray said.

“We’ve got a strong team and we’ll be giving everything we can to get the win for the fans and book our place in the finals.” The group stage of the Davis Cup takes place across four cities – Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg and Valencia – from 13-18 September. The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the knockout stages in Malaga in November.