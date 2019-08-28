ANF court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for ten days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court has extended Judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah for ten days in drug smuggling case, on Wednesday.

According to report, Judge Masood Arshad heard the case and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced Rana Sanaullah before the court and submitted complete record of the case.

The court adjourned the proceedings till September 7.

Earlier, ANF had filed a petition to freeze all the assets, worth million of rupees, of the Rana Sanaullah and his family.

ANF stated that vehicles worth million of rupees are registered in the name of Sanaullah whereas his family members and relatives have a total of 14 commercial plots registered to them.

Documents claimed that a huge amount of money is present in the bank accounts of ex-Punjab law minister and his family which he all made through smuggling drugs.

On July 1, the ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The force claimed that it had seized a large quantity of drugs from the possession of Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

Allegedly, the former provincial law minister had been doing business with drug smugglers, who had links with banned outfits.