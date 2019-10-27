ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin, worth millions of rupees to Saudi Arabia, at Islamabad International Airport.

As per details, the ANF officials recovered 3kilogram heroin which was hidden in packets of ‘Nimko’.

The ANF officials have started a further investigation.

Earlier on October 13, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 24kg heroin to the United Kingdom through cargo service at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The drug was concealed in a salt lamp carton to be shipped to a foreign country in the name of jams. The parcel was booked by a person named Makhdoom Rasheed of Multan.

Earlier in August, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

The man was caught smuggling drugs during the screening of his bags.

According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.