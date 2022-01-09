ANF recovers 13,030 ecstasy pills; arrests two

RAWALPINDI (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Sunday at the entrance gate of Islamabad International Airport and recovered 13,030 ecstasy pills from a Toyota Corolla car.

According to an ANF spokesman, the total weight of the recovered tablets is 3.4 kg.

Five members of an international drug trafficking ring namely Nisar Ahmed, Imran ul Haq, Noor Zaman, Adil Shehzad and Habib ur Rehman were also arrested during the operation.

The arrested accused were involved in drug trafficking to Gulf countries.

An arrested accused Adil Shehzad is an employee of Airport Security Force while Nisar Ahmed is a former employee, he informed.

The arrested accused Adil Shehzad and Nisar Ahmed were with the accused as facilitators, he added.

He informed that the other suspects wanted to smuggle the pills by flight number SV-727 to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The arrested accused were shifted to ANF police station while further investigation is underway.