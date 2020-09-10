ANF seizes 1371.380 KGs drugs in 18 operations across country

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Acting upon zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 1371.380 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 9.46 Million internationally, arrested 20 culprits including one afghan national, 2 ladies and impounded 6 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 155.100 Kg Hashish, 20 Kg Opium, 19.050 Kg Heroin, 1.230 Kg Cocaine, 1 Kg Methamphetamine and 1175 Kg Sulphuric Acid.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station Attock established a naka near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza G.T road Attock intercepted a Suzuki Pickup and recovered 6 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Alam Zeb resident of Nowshera. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi, conducted an operation opposite Attock Petrol Pump, T-Chowk G.T road Islamabad and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish, One Pistol 30 Bore, One Spare Magazine and Seven lives rounds from the arrested accused namely Bilal Zarin and Babar Shahzad resident of Rawalpindi.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Faisalabad intercepted one Pakistani national lady accused Sunita Munawar resident of Lahore, at Faisalabad International Airport who was travelling from Dubai to Pakistan through flight no.FZ-323 and recovered 1.230 Kgs Cocaine which was tactfully concealed in her trolly bag. In another operation, the staff of the Police Station Regional Directorate Lahore conducted an operation near Motorway Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore, intercepted Honda City Car and recovered 18 Kgs Opium, 10.800 Kgs Heroin & 2.200 Kgs Hashish which was concealed in secret cavity of the said car. One accused Khalid Parvez resident of Mardan was arrested on the spot. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate, Lahore intercepted one Pakistani national accused Sajjad Haider resident of Sheikhupura at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore who was travelling to Italy through Emirates Airline Flight No.EK-623 and recovered 8.250 Kgs Soaked Heroin in rubber/foam sheet which was tactfully concealed in trolly bag. In fourth operation, ANF Punjab, Police Station Faisalabad staff raided near Motorway Toll Plaza Sargodha road Faisalabad and recovered 2 Kgs Opium from the arrested accused Abdul Hameed resident of Faisalabad.

On tip-off, ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car at Arbab road, Peshawar and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish which was concealed in seized car. Muhammad Saleem resident of Swat was arrested on the spot. In another operation, Police Station Mansehra conducted an intelligence based operation near Mansehra Bus Stop and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Noor Aziz who belongs to Afghanistan. In third operation, Police Station Mansehra conducted an Intelligence based operation at Supply Bazar, KKH road Abbottabad and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Syed Abid Hussain Shah resident of Abbottabad. In fourth operation, Police Station Mansehra and Police Post Haripur conducted an intelligence based operation near TIP Colony, Main Gate and recovered 1 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Muhammad Younas resident of Haripur. In fifth operation ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar Det at Torkham Border conducted an operation at Taxi Stand near Torkham Terminal Tehsil Landi Kotal District Kyber and recovered 1175 Kgs Sulphuric Acid which was being smuggled to Afghanistan. In sixth operation, ANF KP, Police Station Kohat conducted an intelligence based operation at Hangu road near Street Zawaki Banda, Muhammad Zai, Kohat and recovered 1.100 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Wajid Ullah resident of Kohat.

ANF Karachi, Police Station Sukkur intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Taj CNG Pump Shikarpur road, Sukkur and recovered 32 Kgs Hashish from seized car. Accused Abdul Sami Khan resident of Jaccobabad was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi, Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi conducted a raid at Al Yousaf Bus Stop Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 18 Kgs Hashish and 1 Kgs Methamphetamine from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Mehmood resident of Qilla Abdullah. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Karachi, conducted a raid near conference hotel and restaurant hub river road Karachi and recovered 6 Kgs Hashish from the personal possession of arrested lady accused Mst Fatima resident of Karachi. In fourth operation, ANF Karachi, staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a Toyota Pickup near Toll Plaza Hub River road, Karachi and recovered 33.600 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused namely Awais Ahmed resident of Charsadda and Bilal resident of Karachi. In fifth operation, ANF Karachi, Police Station Sukkur conducted a raid at Sukkur Wagon Stand District Sukkur and recovered 6 Kgs Hashish from the arrested accused Shakir Hussain resident of Dera Allah Yar. In sixth operation, ANF Karachi, Police Station Regional Directorate Sindh intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Dua Hotel Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 42 Kgs Hashish from seized vehicle. Two accused namely Shahid Ali and Shams Ud Din residents of Khyber Agency.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.