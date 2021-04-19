ANF seizes 4277.912 Kgs narcotics in countrywide operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan has seized 4277.912 Kg narcotics valuing US $ 152.771 Million internationally, arrested 26 culprits including two foreigners, one lady and impounded 14 vehicles while conducting 24 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

Police Station Regional Directorate ANF, Quetta recovered 1690 Kg Hashish from (30 polythene Sack) near Dry Rainy Nullah situated at Kuchlak Pashin bypass District, Quetta. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF, Quetta, Balochistan, recovered 1710 Kg Hashish from (30 Polythene Sack) near Dry Rainy Nullah situated near Killi Daman Tehsil Gulistan District Qilla Abdullah.

Police Station ANF Lahore raided near PSO Petrol Pump, Saggian bypass road, Lahore intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 4.800 Kg hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Asif resident of Lahore.

Police Station ANF, Lahore raided at Bus Stop Canal road near Mall road underpass, Lahore intercepted a Car Honda Civic and recovered 4.800 Kg Opium & 12 Kg Hashish from secret cavity of the seized vehicle & personal possession of arrested accused Ayaz Muhammad & Zarain Khan residents of Swat. Police Station Regional Directorate, Lahore arrested Pakistani national Muhammad Shabbir resident of Muzaffarabad at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP), Lahore and recovered 1 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Lahore to Sharjah.

In another operation, ANF Sialkot arrested a Nigerian national namely Innocent Ejike from Sialkot Airport, Sialkot on the suspicion of ingested narco filled capsules in his stomach. The accused has been admitted to Hospital where he delivered 101 Cocaine filled capsules (weighing 1.012 Kg).

In third operation, Police Station Sialkot intercepted a consignment of 3 x Cartons of Cricket Bat & Ball from Courier Service Sialkot and recovered 2 Kg Opium being sent to Canada which was tactfully concealed in 10 x Cricket Bats.

In fourth operation, Police Station Sialkot raided near Barila Sharif Darbar District Gujrat intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 3.300 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Abdul Majeed resident of AJK. In fifth operation, Police Station Mianwali raided near Kalabagh road, intercepted a Motorcycle and recovered 10 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Irfan & Zar Khan residents of Mianwali.

Police Station Faisalabad raided near Admore Petrol Pump Sheikhupura road Faisalabad intercepted Baleno Suzuki Car and recovered 7 Kg Hashish from secret cavity of said vehicle. An accused Ahmed Khan resident of Mandi Bahauddin was arrested on the spot. In seventh operation, Police Station Faisalabad raided near Sahianwala Motorway Toll Plaza Faisalabad intercepted a Motorcycle and recovered 1.170 Kg Heroin from personal possession of arrested accused Shah Fahad resident of Hafizabad.

Police Station ANF Faisalabad raided near Luk Service Station, Bhowana Palnsra Road, District Chiniot intercepted 2 accused persons Farzand Ali and Liaquat Ali residents of Faisalabad alongwith Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 7.200 Kg Hashish from the secret cavity of said vehicle.

Police Station ANF Hyderabad intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Mukhtiarkar Office Jhuddo District Mirpur Khas and recovered 140 Kg Hashish alongwith repeater 12 Bore with Magazine, pistol 30 bore with Magazine, Pistol 9mm with Magazine, 8mm Gun with Magazine, 12 Bore Repeater and 80 live rounds. During initial interrogations, arrested accused Taj Muhammad & Niaz Hussain residents of Mirpur Khas disclosed that huge quantity of drugs are lying at house. On the pointation of arrested accused a raid was conducted at village UC Fazal Bambro Tehsil Degri & District Mirpur Khas and recovered 492 Kg Hashish and 7 Kg Opium. In another operation, Police Station Hyderabad intercepted Mehran Car near Woman Police Station Auto Bhan road Hyderabad and recovered 34 Kg Hashish from said vehicle which was tactfully concealed in front doors of seized vehicle. An accused Muhammad Younis resident of District Thatha was arrested on the spot.

Police Station, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a parcel at Sea Boume Courier Company and recovered 1.900 Kg Heroin which was concealed in plastic shopping bag. The said parcel was booked by Salaman Ashraf resident of Karachi to Netherlands. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Sindh, conducted a raid at Juma Goth Ibrahim Haidery Korangi Creek, Karachi and recovered 16 Kg Heroin and 51.300 Kg Methamphetamine.

Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with ANF Torkham Det apprehended an accused Qasim resident of Afghanistan and recovered 47000 Alprazolam Tablets (9.300 Kg) from the arrested accused. The accused is Afghan National and was trying to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Peshawar. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Peshawar conducted an operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar, intercepted 2 vehicles (Toyota Corolla Car & Suzuki Pickup) and recovered 13.200 Kg Opium & 22 Kg Hashish from the seized vehicles. Two accused Waleed Ahmed resident of Attock and Saddam resident of Islamabad were arrested on the spot. The seized narcotics was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab. In third operation, Police Station Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Cultus Car near Zakkon Bridge ring road, Peshawar and recovered 28.800 Kg Hashish from secret cavity made in above mentioned car. An accused Kamran Sheikh resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with ANF Airport Det apprehended an accused Ajmeen Afridi resident of District Khyber and recovered 0.930 Kg Amphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in the bottom of trolley bag. The accused was travelling from Peshawar to Bahrain via flight No.GF-785. In fifth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KP intercepted a Suzuki Alto Car and recovered 1.800 Kg Amphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in front doors of seized vehicle.

An accused Zalme Khan resident of Khyber District was arrested on the spot.

Police Station Regional Directorate ANF, Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Chakri Road, Near Chakri Interchange, Rawalpindi and recovered 2 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from personal possession of arrested accused namely Muhammad Arshad and Shumaila Arshad residents of Sargodha.

In another operation Police Station Dina conducted operation near Billa Shinwari, Chak Akka, G.T road Dina, intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from shoulder bag of arrested accused Akash Ali resident of Jhelum. In third operation, Police Station ICT conducted an operation at F-9 Park, Parking Area, Islamabad and recovered 1.100 Kg Hashish and 0.300 Kg Ice from personal possession of accused Ihsan Ul Haq and Amjad Iqbal resident of Rawalpindi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.