ANF seizes drugs worth over Rs1.6bn, arrests five suspects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized 1995.475 kilograms drugs amounting to 1.684 billion rupees throughout the country.

According to a press release, the ANF also arrested five culprits and impounded three vehicles while conducting seven counter-narcotic strikes on different places.

The ANF foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad on January 22.

Officials of the ANF in a raid at the Islamabad airport arrested a man and captured 798 grams of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession, officials said.

The law enforcement agency officials captured drug, which was hidden in the shoes of accused Rashid Khan, who was going Dubai by flight number AK 615, officials said.

Recently in January, the ANF had recovered contraband items and arrested seven accused, at Karachi Port.

“The narcotics were concealed in three containers at the port, due to be smuggled abroad,” a spokesperson of the ANF said in his statement about the raid.

The recovered contraband items having worth Rs 500 mn include 35 kilograms of high quality heroin and the 52kg of hashish, he continued.

A spokesman of the law enforcement agency further said that the investigation from the arrested men was underway.