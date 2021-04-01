ANF seizes over 774 kgs drugs worth $27.57m in 21 operations; arrests 27

F.P Report

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 774.656 kg narcotics valuing US $ 27.57 million in international market, arrested 27 culprits including a foreigner and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 601.425 kg Hashish, 147.2 kg Opium, 19.445 kg Heroin & 4.45 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 2.055 kg Cocaine & 150 Ecstasy Tablets.

ANF Punjab, Police Station ANF Lahore raided near Faizpur Interchange Motorway Lahore, intercepted a car and recovered 19.000 k Heroin from personal possession of the two arrested accused namely Said Gul resident of Peshawar and Yar Muhammad r/o Khyber Agency.

In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Punjab intercepted one Nigerian national namely Philip Monso Okpanni at Multan International Airport and recovered 2.055 kg Cocaine which was tactfully concealed in his luggage. In third operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a Car near Gujjar Travels, Lari Ada located on Bank road, District Sialkot and recovered 4.400 kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavity of the vehicle. Resultantly, two accused persons Babar Hussain and Muhammad Yasin both r/o Gujranwala were arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a car near Faizpur Motorway Interchange, Lahore and recovered 120 kg Opium & 13.200 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle.

An accused Syed Waqar Hussain Shah r/o Lahore was arrested on the spot.

ANF Sindh, Police Station ANF Karachi intercepted a Switzerland bound parcel from a private courier office located at Sharah-e-Faisal, Karachi and recovered 2.000 kg Opium which was concealed in Iron Mill Puli. The said parcel was booked by Abdul Hadi r/o Qilla Abdullah.

In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Sindh intercepted a car at Tariq Road, Karachi and recovered 42 kg Hashish from the seized vehicle.

A person namely Sanaullah r/o Peshawar was arrested during the operation.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Hyderabad conducted an Intelligence Based Operation at House No D-161 located at Mohallah Gulberg Town, Mirpur Khas and recovered 24 kg Opium & 496 kg Hashish alongwith one SMG, alongwith Magazine & 14 Live rounds, two 30 bore pistols alongwith two magazines & eight live rounds, one Repeater alongwith 45 live rounds and one 7MM rifle.

ANF KP, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KP in collaboration with ASF apprehended an accused namely Waqif Khan r/o Aurakzai at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 2.390 kg Amphetamine (Ice) along with packing material which were tactfully concealed in rubber sheet placed in his hand bag.

The accused was traveling to Bahrain via Flight No GF-785. In another operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a courier parcel from a private courier office located near Ring Road, Peshawar and recovered 1.200 kg Opium which was tactfully concealed in two pairs of sandals. The said parcel was booked by Sharjeel r/o District Khyber for Baber Hussain r/o Lahore. In third operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP (North) intercepted a single cabin vehicle and recovered 20 kg Hashish from secret cavity and front mud guard of the vehicle. Resultantly two accused persons Rabid Khan & Maibal Khan both r/o of Orakzai Agency were arrested.

In fourth operation, ANF Regional Directorate KP in collaboration with ASF apprehended an accused Hashmat Khan r/o Khyber at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 1.030 kg Amphetamine (Ice) socked in cotton.

In fifth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KP in collaboration with ASF apprehended an accused Raheem Ullah r/o Bajour at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 1.030 kg Amphetamine (Ice) which was concealed.

In sixth operation, Police station Regional Directorate ANF KP in collaboration with FC KP (North) intercepted a motorcycle at Dogra Check Post and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from personal possession of the two accused Noor Wali & Khan Muhammad both residents of Khyber. In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar conducted an Intelligence Based Operation near Haji Camp Adda Peshawar and apprehended two accused namely Habib Ullah & Amjad both r/o District Khyber and recovered 8.400 kg Hashish from their personal possession.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station ICT during routine checking at International Mail office, Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected parcel and recovered 150 Ecstasy Tablets (weighing 0.081 kg).

The parcel was booked for Rasil butt r/o Lahore from Netherland. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF North recovered 445 grams Heroin & 140 grams Hashish from personal possession of the four arrested accused persons Makhan, Tania Bibi, Muhammad Suleman and Fatima, all residents of Rawalpindi. They were arrested near Glass Factory Chowk, Chah Sultan, Rawalpindi. In third operation Police Station ICT intercepted a car near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Badshah located near Aabpara Market, Islamabad and recovered 4.800 kg Hashish.

An accused Muhammad Sajjad r/o Nowshera was arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF North during routine checking at Motorway Link Road, Islamabad arrested an accused namely Shah Jehan r/o District Khyber Agency and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from his personal possession.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Attock while establishing Naka near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, G.T Road, Attock apprehended a lady accused Sarya Kausar r/o Kohat and recovered 4.000 kg Hashish from her personal possession.

In follow up of the case, the staff of Police Station ANF Attock conducted a raid at HassanAbdal Bus Stop, Attock and apprehended recipient of drugs Hamid Ullah r/o Jamrood District Khyber.

In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Dina while establishing a Naka at Tarkai Toll Plaza, Main G.T Road, Sohawa, District Jhelum intercepted a car and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish with packing material concealed in Dash board of the vehicle. Resultantly, two accused persons Muhammad Ikram & Sunny Ahmed both r/o Gujranwala were arrested on the spot. In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Attock intercepted a car near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, G.T Road, Attock and recovered 1.285 kg Hashish from the vehicle. Resultantly an accused Hazrat Akbar r/o Khyber was arrested on the spot. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.