ANF to present PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah in court today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) will present Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in court in drugs smuggling case as his 14 days judicial remand has expired, on Tuesday (today).

According to reports, strict security measures have been ordered and no PML-N worker would be allowed in the court.

Earlier, Ministry of Narcotics Control summoned record of all the accused including former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah from the Punjab police.

Sources said that a notification has been sent to City Police Officers (CPO) and District Police Officers (DPO) of the province in this regard.

The notification summoned criminal record, drugs trafficking, money laundering and funding of proscribed organisations of Rana Sanaullah and others.

Sanaullah, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, was arrested by the ANF for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF had claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle. He is currently in jail on a judicial remand.