ANF wants Rana Sana’s assets frozen

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has approached the government departments concerned to freeze more assets of jailed PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.

Sources said the ANF has written letters to the relevant departments seeking to freeze the PML-N leader’s propertiers worth Rs200 million.

The properties that the ANF wants to be frozen include Sanaullah’s commercial plaza in Lahore, two farmhouses, the sources said. Previously, the ANF had sought confiscation of 22 properties he owned in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Earlier, on Oct 9, a local court in Lahore had extended judicial remand of the former Punjab law minister till October 18.

The court heard the drug recovery case today where the complainant, Azizullah, was summoned by special central judge Khalid Bashir.

The defence lawyer pleaded the court for calling up records of telephone calls of the complainant.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 18 after extending judicial remand of the politician.

The PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah has also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking bail in the drug case.

He had made an investigation officer (IO) of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) respondent in his plea.

“The government has arrested me in a fake drug case over criticising its policies”, Rana Sanaullah alleged in his petition submitted in the LHC.