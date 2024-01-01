Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s son becomes family protector amid legal battles

(Web Desk): Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s family dynamics have reportedly shifted following a troubling incident during a 2016 flight.

As reported by OK Magazine, the legal documents revealed that Jolie alleged ex husband Pitt became verbally and physically abusive.

The abusive incident left a lasting impact on their six children, especially the eldest son Maddox, who according to sources has assumed a protective role towards his mother.

“Maddox was very affected by that incident, and he’s taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector,” the source stated.

Some of the documents also claimed that Pitt have also been abusive towards his kids, choking one while hitting another on the face.

Reports indicate that former couple’s other kids have also shown signs of distancing themselves. Shiloh, 18-year-old daughter recently dropped the actor’s surname.

Insider revealed, “She [used to be] very close with Brad and his family, but that relationship [changed] in recent years.”

Meanwhile, the twins Vivienne and Knox, also distanced themselves, as The Outsiders actress, who worked with Jolie on the film, chose not to use Pitt’s last name in playbill.

“They used to have Facetime calls when they were apart and he was much more involved in their lives,” another source added.

However, the outlet reported that the actor has hopes “to rebuild relationships with all his children.”