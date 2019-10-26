Angelina Jolie opens up about losing her mother to cancer

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie, the actress who is famously known as the Mistress of Evil, Maleficent, revealed a heartwarming letter about her struggle about losing her mother to cancer.

Jolie on Thursday wrote a gut-wrenching and heartwarming essay in ‘Time’, in which, she talked about the struggles she faced when she lost her mother, Marcheline Bertrand to a horrifying case of cancer.

In her letter she revealed that it wasn’t just her mother who lost her battle to cancer, but her grandmother went through the same. In order to prevent the same fate for herself, the actress took a number of preventive measures, the most major one of them being her double mastectomy.

Further down the line, when doctors discovered her genetic predisposition to not only breast cancer, but ovarian cancer as well, the actress went under the knife once again and got her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. This is one of the very first times the actress has come out about the medical surgeries she had to undergo in order to prevent her genetic predispositions from catching up to her.

In her letter, Angelina recounts a time where, during chemotherapy, she saw her mother turned completely purple. The actress was sent into a frenzied dash in order to get a nurse to treat her ailing mother at the time.

Angelia further shared her desire to live a long and prosperous life in which she gets to see both her children, as well as grandchildren grow up. This desire stems from the short life span her mother and grandmother were provided with, before they both lost their life to breast cancer. Her mother passed away after a decade long battle, in her 50s, while her grandmother lost her battle in her 40s.

This letter surfaced after Angelina Jolie initially opened up about her struggles as a single mom, after her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt. It seems like the actress is at a very emotional point in her life and is slowly taking the necessary steps at healing. She mentioned during an interview, “I do not know about destiny, but I’m certain that I’m in transition, and this is a homecoming, I’m coming back to myself. Because I was a little lost.”

Previously the actress came out about the tremendous amount of pain she felt during the time of her divorce, initially. She is quoted as saying, “I think it was at the end of my relationship with Brad and then when we separated. It was complicated, I didn’t recognize myself anymore, and I’d become, how do I say this, smaller, insignificant, even if I didn’t show it.” She further went on to say, “I was profoundly, deeply sad, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance.”

However, while turning towards a silver lining, the actress ended her comment, stating that whatever happened, gave her some much needed perspective. As quoted, “It’s a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all, the possibility of joy. I had to rediscover the joy