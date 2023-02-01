Angelo Mathews becomes first to be ‘timed out’ in international cricket

NEW DELHI (Agencies): Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be ‘timed out’ in Monday’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews walked in after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings but appeared to have issues with the strap of his helmet.

Under the tournament’s playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes but Mathews was seen still fiddling with the helmet.

Angelo Mathews was eventually adjudged timed out after bowler and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

The batter remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his had in dismay and threw his helmet a soon as he crossed the boundary.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to “timed out” dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.