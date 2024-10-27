Anil Kapoor turns down INR10 crore deal to endorse Pan Masala

(Web Desk): Bollywood A-lister Anil Kapoor has put himself on the list of celebrities, featuring Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan and others, as he turned down a lucrative deal to endorse a pan masala brand.

In recent times when fellow actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have received flak from the audience for endorsing different pan masala brands, Anil Kapoor rejected a significantly profitable ad deal worth INR10 crore, to endorse a similar brand, as he feels a responsibility toward his fans, and does not want to influence them negatively, reported an Indian media outlet.

Not just one particular deal, Kapoor has reportedly been selective about his endorsement deals and wants to associate himself with only those products which align with his personal vision of healthy eating and lifestyle.

Confirming the development, a source close to the ‘Animal’ actor said, “Yes, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline.”

“He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and the wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation,” added the same person.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ and Divya Khossla Kumar’s ‘Savi’, earlier this year.

Next, he has YRF spy universe films ‘War 2’ and ‘Alpha’ in the kitty.